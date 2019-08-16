Newsfore Opt-In Form

Police search for suspect after woman shot, killed in Salt Lake City

Local News

by: Mercy Owusu

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman in her 30s was found with a gunshot wound Thursday evening.

Police received a call about the incident at 6:11 p.m. and say the woman was found near 800 West North Temple in Salt Lake City.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police are actively looking for the suspect in the homicide and believe it was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

