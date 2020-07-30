Salt Lake City Police search for homicide suspect

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a homicide case.

On May 6, Daniel Schulz was found dead on top of a hill at about 456 W. 1700 S. in Salt Lake City. After police reviewed hours of surveillance video, investigators located the male in black and white clothing in the area and would like to speak to him.

The murder of Schulz has been determined to be a homicide. Schulz was homeless at the time of his death and had been staying in the area of the listed address.

Salt Lake City Police ask the public that if anyone recognizes the individual in the picture above, to contact them at 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-79255.