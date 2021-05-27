Salt Lake City Police say crime control program is working

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police say their efforts to reduce violent crime are working.

Back in January, a crime control plan was implemented to reduce the city’s increasing violent crime.

In 2020, there was a nearly 21% increase in violent crimes. As of Thursday, that is down 5%.

Officials credit efforts on prosecuting the worst criminals. Since the plan was rolled out, the U.S. Attorneys’ office has charged 97 defendants, 55 with illegally possessing a firearm, and 22 with drug trafficking.

Officers have also seized 84 guns, 22 of which they say were stolen.

Authorities say taking firearms and drugs off the street is helping the community.

“Although we are employed by the federal government, we live and operate and work in this community. Our kids go to school in this community, so it is as important to us that we make these communities safe,” ATF Assistant Special Agent in charge Brad Engelbert says.

Right now, officials say the Capitol City is short about 45 officers, but 32 are currently in the academy. The chief says certainly having more officers on the streets will only help this initiative.

With this iniative, Mayor Erin Mendenhall says she is sending a clear message crime is not welcome in the Salt Lake City.