SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police say they are responding to an individual barricaded inside a residence.

Officers are asking the community to avoid the area of 1300 west and Glenrose Drive.

Officers are dealing with a barricaded subject in a residence near 1300 W. Glenrose Dr. Please avoid the area. A PIO is available for media at 1300 W Illinois Ave. pic.twitter.com/dF9alxfKJS — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) April 16, 2021

Salt Lake Police tell ABC4 that one person, who has outstanding warrants, is in the residence.

A SWAT team is on scene.

This is a developing story; ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.