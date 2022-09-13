SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department safely removed an unattended bag at a Salt Lake Public Library after reports of a bomb threat.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, police received calls from the Salt Lake City Public Library System that they had received a bomb threat. As the threat did not specify a specific Salt Lake Library, employees at libraries across the county began checking their locations out of an abundance of caution.

Around 5:00 p.m., employees at the Sprague Branch Library located at 2131 South 1100 East found an unattended bag outside of the building and alerted the police.

Members of the SLCPD Hazardous Devices Unit (HDU) responded using drones, robots, x-ray technology, and bomb-detecting police K9s to safely identify the contents of the bag. The Salt Lake City Fire Department and Gold Cross were also on the scene in the event of emergency medical care.

Through their investigation, the HDU found no explosives and determined there was no threat to the public.

During the investigation, officers requested three businesses to close and evacuate and closed Highland Drive between 2100 South and Wilmington Avenue. The street closures were lifted around 9:00 p.m. later that night.

The HDU is a statewide coalition of law enforcement members who receive specialized training and certification in explosive device assessment, operations, mitigation and removal. The HDU receives year-round training using national best practices. The “render safe” process used in Tuesday’s potential threat is a systematic procedure performed by a bomb technician to ensure that a package, item, or device suspected of containing an explosive is secure and safe from exploding.

SLCPD members of the HDU provide training and support to law enforcement throughout Utah and the country.