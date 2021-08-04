Salt Lake City Police release new details of deadly July incident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Investigators have released new details about a late July incident that left one man dead.

On July 20, Salt Lake City Police were called to a home near Redwood Road and 800 N. Once there, police say they were able to make contact with a person inside the home.

According to newly released details, dispatch received the initial call shortly after 11:30 a.m. Because the person was said to have a gun, Salt Lake City Fire personnel were called to the scene but told to wait for police to arrive. All available officers were reportedly already on a call, so officers were not able to arrive until shortly after noon.

That person, later identified as 42-year-old Nevada Escholt, did not initially answer officers who called him. New details say two officers saw “someone peeking through the blinds” and mentioned for them to come out.

At that time, police say Escholt came out and “almost immediately, [he] fired a round towards the officers who quickly moved to take cover.” The three officers on scene took cover, and authorities say one fired a single round back.

Another round was fired from inside the residence. Around this time, other officers began arriving on scene to contain the home.

On Wednesday, Salt Lake City Police released body camera footage from the three officers who responded first.

In the videos, posted to Salt Lake City Police’s YouTube page, you can see officers standing outside an apartment building while one officer is on the phone. Suddenly, one gunshot can be heard and the officers are then seen moving to cover. A second gunshot is heard, and then a third. Officers can be heard talking about the third gunshot, which came from Escholt. The officers continue to take cover at a nearby home.

Salt Lake City Police were soon able to enter the residence where they found Escholt, dead. His cause of death has not yet been released.

Court records show Escholt was charged with three counts of aggravated assault; intoxication; and purchasing, transferring, possessing, or using a dangerous weapon by a restricted person in May after he allegedly threatening people he thought were part of a rival gang with a knife. After being taken into custody for that incident, authorities say Escholt tried to kick and headbutt staff members.

Escholt was charged the day of the incident with tampering with a witness and retaliating against a witness or victim. According to court documents, Escholt allegedly used a Facebook account with an alias to message a victim.