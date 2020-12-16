Salt Lake City Police officers donate 50 tablets to high school students learning remotely

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police officers will donate 50 tablets to high school students early Wednesday at the 3rd Annual Pay It Forward event, according to a press release.

The tablets will go to students at West High School, Highland High School, and East High School to assist them with remote learning.

“We recognize the difficulty and hardship associated with remote learning – for students, teachers, and parents this year,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown. “We hope this donation will help ease some of this burden for students, who have been unable to purchase their own devices and assist them to succeed this year.”