SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police is currently investigating a domestic violence case that has resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man.

Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was found with a gunshot wound by responding officers outside of an apartment complex located near 900 South and 200 West. Officers immediately provided emergency medical care until Gold Cross transported Allen to a local hospital where he died to his wounds.

Police say they have safely taken the suspect, 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley, into custody.

Through an investigation led by the SLCPD Homicide Squad with the assistance of the SLCPD Crime Lab, police determined Allen and Bagley knew each other and had been in a relationship. It is believed that Allen came to Salt Lake City to attend the Utah State Fair and was staying with Bagley.

Police say the two got into an argument at a bar in downtown Salt Lake City after attending the fair. When Allen went to Bagley’s apartment to collect his things, shots were fired, leaving multiple bullet holes.

Bagley has been booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of Murder and Felony Discharge of a Firearm.

Police say this is the 10th homicide case in Salt Lake City for 2022.

No other information is available at this time.

“We encourage anyone who has experienced Domestic Violence to call us at 799-3000 and ask to speak with a Victim Advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969,” Salt Lake City Police Department officials said. “All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.”

Survivors of domestic violence in Utah can find support resources by visiting the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website at udvc.org or by visiting the Utah Department of Human Services website.