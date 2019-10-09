Salt Lake City Police handing out cable gun locks through October

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are handing out gun locks during the month of October in an attempt to stop thieves from stealing guns and to keep the community safe.

In a press release issued by SLCPD, they said during hunting season they like to remind everyone about firearm safety.

“The Department has hundreds of cable locks to hand out for free, through October, to anyone who would like one,” said the statement. “Securing your firearms should be a priority, even if you don’t have children at home.”

Police said securing your firearm decreases the chances of theft due to firearms being a favorite target of thieves.

“Safely storing a firearm and using a firearm safety device can also eliminate or minimize the risk of unintentional death, injury, or damage caused by improper handling of firearms,” the statement continued.

The locks can be picked up at either the Public Safety Building at 475 S. 300 East, or the Pioneer Precinct at 1040 W. 700 S. during normal business hours.

For more info:

http://www.slcpd.com/ass3ts/uploads/2018/03/SLCPDFirearmSafety.pdf

HOW TO SAFELY STORE YOUR FIREARM:

Storage methods include keyed locks, combination locks, lockboxes, and firearm safes. Keep the keys out of reach of children and where others cannot find them. Store ammunition in a separate, securely locked container. Use a firearm safety device such as a trigger lock or a cable lock.

