SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Several historical item from the Police History Museum went missing nearly a decade ago and the Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help in recovering them.

The first missing display featured gold Police Mutual Aid Association (PMAA) “Past President” badges, service badges, and cap insignias belonging to a father and son officer duo that served with SLCPD for more than 40 years. The father, John J. Roberts, and his son, John J. Roberts Jr., both served as presidents of the PMAA and were presented the badges upon their retirements.

The second display featured PMAA letterhead, booklets, and “possibly” a copy of the PMAA letter of incorporation.

According to SLCPD, the items went missing during a 2013 awards gala that took place on May 15. The department displayed several items from the museum.

“The Salt Lake City Police Department is one of the oldest police departments in the United States, founded over 170 years ago,” the police department said. “The items missing are important to the department’s history and should only be on display in the department’s museum.”

Anyone with information about the missing information should contact the SLCPD’s Public Relations Unit at PolicePRUnit@slcgov.com