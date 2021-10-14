Plaque dedication ceremony held for fallen SLC officer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department held a plaque dedication ceremony for a fallen officer who died due to injuries he sustained while on duty in 1922.

Shortly after midnight on Nov. 27, 1922, Sergeant Nephi Pierce was on foot patrol with another officer when the duo attempted to question two men who matched the description of a pair of robbery suspects. One of the suspects drew a gun, shooting Pierce in the abdomen, while his partner was pistol whipped.

The suspects were captured the following morning. While the other officer recovered from his injuries, Sergeant Nephi succumbed to his injuries four months later, which included a severed spine.

Both suspects were convicted of assault and sent to prison. Four months later, one suspect was shot to death in 1925 by a firing squad and the other suspect was paroled in 1926.

“We are committed to preserving our history and commemorating officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving our community,” the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a tweet.

The Salt Lake City Police History Project is seeking information, photographs and memorabilia related to fallen officers and department history. Please email policehistory@slcgov.com or call (801) 799-3340.