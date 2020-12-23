Salt Lake City Police announces efforts to respond to uptick in crime

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department has announced initial components of “an overarching plan to reduce crime and foster greater safety throughout the community” in response to an uptick in property and violent crimes.

The components include an increase in the department’s patrol capabilities, changes to how they respond to calls for service, and potential partnerships with neighboring departments.

In a Wednesday release, Salt Lake City Police say 18 officers have recently graduated from field training, allowing the department’s patrol capabilities to increase. Beginning in January, an additional 20 officers working in other specialized areas will be reassigned to patrol with the goal of improving response time to calls for service, as well as provide more proactive, visible community-based policing across the city.

Salt Lake City’s Ballpark District is seeing less patrols while reporting the largest increase in violent crime. A 62.6% year-to-date increase is more than four other districts combined.

“Patrol is the backbone of the police department. When someone has to call 911, they expect the police to get there and get there quickly. Responding to calls for service is the primary function of a police department and will continue to be our focus,” says Chief Mike Brown in the release.

Salt Lake City Police have also enacted changes that allows field supervisors to redirect non-call responsive units to handle calls for service when the need arises. This comes after a substative increase in calls for service, coinciding with an increased response time.

According to the release, these changes, which were implemented in October, have already led to a reduction in both the number of calls that have not been dispatched, as well as the time it takes for an officer to arrive at the call.

“I share the concerns of our community members who want improved safety throughout our city – working on this issue is a priority and primary focus. These immediate shifts and longer-term planning are a reflection of our commitment to the safety and wellbeing of Salt Lake City’s residents,” says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

The Salt Lake City Police Department has also initiated conversations with other law enforcement partners in the local, state, and federal level in the hopes of leveraging collective resources in a coordinated effort to bring chronic offenders to justice.

Officials say they’ll provide details about these partnerships, as well as other changes, in the coming weeks.