Salt Lake City PD searching for missing 22-year-old resident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Friends and family of a Salt Lake City resident is asking for the public’s help after filing a missing person’s report with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

They said Eztli Cortez Trujillo, 22, has been missing since last Thursday. Loved ones said Trujillo is gender fluid and identifies by the pronouns ‘they/she.’

According to SLCPD Sgt. Keith Horrocks, Trujillo’s roommate reported them missing after their vehicle was found crashed and abandoned. Their missing person’s poster stated they were last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday in the North Ogden divide in Weber County in a silver Volkswagen.

An attempt to ping their phone was made, but was unsuccessful. The poster stated their disappearance is not normal.

Trujillo was last seen wearing a white Henley shirt and black pajama pants. They are described as being between 150 to 170 lbs., 5’11 to 6’0, with a medium build, brown eyes, brown hair, brown/tan complexion, and Latinx/Mexican ethnicity.

If you have any information about Trujillo, you are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000 and reference case number SL20-71931.

