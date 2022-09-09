SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – After responding to three separate rollover crashes within 24 hours, the Salt Lake City Police Department is reminding Utah drivers to slow down, pay attention, and drive safely.

While there were no serious injuries in each rollover, police say there have been 21 deadly traffic-related crashes in Salt Lake City so far in 2022.

(Image Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Image Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Image Courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

The first crash occurred at 8:24 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8. Police responded to 911 calls regarding a rollover at 300 West and South Temple. Seatbelts and airbags deployed in the car prevented any serious injuries to the drivers and passengers involved. Police say after a preliminary investigation, a Subaru ran a red light before being hit by a Honda causing the Subaru to roll.

The second crash occurred just hours later at 3:01 p.m. at 300 West and 500 South. Officers arrived to find two vehicles involved with multiple passengers. Safety equipment such as seatbelts and airbags prevented serious injury, but there were some minor injuries involved. Police say the driver of a Cadillac SUV made an improper left turn and was hit by a pickup truck causing the Cadillac to roll onto its roof.

The final rollover took place at 4:53 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 near 1100 North Twickenham Drive. Patrol officers responded to a 911 call finding a BMW overturned. A preliminary investigation found that the driver looked down, off the road, causing the car to drive and hit a rock. The driver was uninjured in the crash.