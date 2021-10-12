Salt Lake City PD Bike Squad seize several doses of heroin

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City PD bike squad seized several doses of heroin on Tuesday near Madsen Park.

The heroin, which was stored in a plastic sandwich bag, was packaged for distribution, police said in a tweet. Along with seizing the heroin, officials also seized over $300 in cash.

Courtesy: Salt Lake City PD

“Our Bike Squad officers continue their efforts to reduce criminal activity in and around Madsen Park. Recently, they seized several doses of heroin packaged for distribution. This is a significant bust that protects people with addiction disorders,” Salt Lake City PD said in a tweet.

This comes five days after another bike officer seized illegal narcotics, a stolen firearm and cash during a traffic stop on Oct. 7. The Bike Officer initially stopped the vehicle for a registration violation.

Upon the officer’s discovery, the driver of the vehicle had a variety of drugs in the car that were stored in different size bags.

Courtesy: Salt Lake City PD

Crimes like theft and aggravated assault have increased throughout Salt Lake City and the state.

The latest data from Salt Lake City Police showed a 10 percent increase in gun violence and violent crimes from 2020 to 2021.