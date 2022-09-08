SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man accused of being in possession of a stolen vehicle on Wednesday night.

Police say the investigations started at approximately 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when patrol officers spotted a stolen SUV driving around 150 South 5600 West. During a focused-area patrol a short time later, an SLCPD sergeant found the vehicle stopped in a business parking near 5600 West Amelia Earhart Drive.

Officers attempted talking to the driver, Kaydin Andreason, 23, who tried to get away. The attempt to flee was unsuccessful and officers were able to take Andreason into custody without further incident.

During the investigation, police discovered the stolen SUV’s catalytic converter had been cut off and was placed inside the SUV.

Andreason has been booked to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail where he has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Police say the area of West Amelia Earhart Drive is a focus area for SLCPD as part of an ongoing stratified policing approach to proactively reduce crime. SLCPD crime analysts work to identify “crime clusters,” after which officers, sergeants, and Watch Commanders work collaboratively to reduce crimes in areas repeatedly victimized. This area has been identified for a recent increase in catalytic converter thefts and other property-related crimes.