Salt Lake City one of the fastest cities to reopen after lockdown according to national study

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to a study conducted by Insurify, Salt Lake City is one of the fasted cities in the nation to reopen following quarantine precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak. Salt Lake City has seen a 37 percent overall increase in mobility since April 25.

The study used Apple Map’s Mobility Trends Report and looked at the most recent walking, driving and transit rates by city.

Other cities to increase their mobility include Annapolis, MD, Colorado Spring, CO, Toledo, OH, Oklahoma City, OK and Grand Rapids, MI.

Salt Lake City’s overall mobility has increased 37 percent since April 25 with a 44 percent driving increase, 22 percent relative transit increase and a 45 percent relative walking increase.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Washington D.C., Portland, OR and Phoenix, AZ have been the cities with the lowest increase in mobility rates since the coronavirus has reached the U.S.