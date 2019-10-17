Salt Lake City officials remember those who lost their lives to domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah’s domestic violence rates are higher than the national average, with one in three women being abused, compared to one in four – nationally.

Honoring those who’ve lost their lives to domestic violence, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, members of the Salt Lake City Police Department and YWCA Utah, planted daffodil bulbs at the Salt Lake Public Safety Building on Wednesday.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Oct. 14-18 is YWCA Utah’s “Week Without Violence.”

While the flowers won’t bloom until spring, Biskupski said they are being planted at a time when the environment is going dormant, but in the spring, the flowerbed will be full of color.

“Let this be a reminder to each of us, that life continues even when it is not readily visible,” Biskupski said.

And for it to serve as a reminder:

“That life continues even when it’s not readily visible,” Biskupski said. “Continuing on through the hearts and minds of those who loved them dearly.”

Discussing the event, SLCPD Chief Mike Brown expressed gratitude for being able to have the event, however, saddened by the lives lost.

“Too often the crime of domestic violence is not seen,” Brown said.

As first responders, police officers respond to domestic violence situations. Brown reflected on cases where he or other officers have been called to a home, oftentimes finding children being involved.

“Let’s make sure little children worry about their toys, their friends, their schoolwork, the things kids should worry about,” Brown said.

In Utah, approximately 80 children will witness the murder or attempted murder of their mother, according to the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition (UDVC).

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, call UDVC’s 24-hour LINKLine at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

