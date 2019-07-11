Salt Lake City offers up more than $10 million in affordable housing development assistance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Upwards of $10 million in affordable housing development assistance is up for grabs for housing developers.

It’s all part of a city-wide effort to increase the number of affordable housing units in Salt Lake City because there just isn’t enough right now to meet the need.

The Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City (RDA) is inviting qualified housing developers to apply for a portion of the available $10.7 million set aside for use on affordable housing projects.

“Rates they can afford, that meet their income levels housing rates have gone up exponentially higher than income rates, so the crisis is growing,” said Danny Walz, RDA Chief Operating Officer.

The RDA welcomes prospective applicants to attend an informational meeting on Thursday, July 18 at 9 a.m. at the City & County Building, 451 South State Street, Room 542. RDA staff will provide an overview of the application, requirements, and selection process. To get a piece of that $10 million affordable housing proposals are due by August 16.

For more information, visit www.slcrda.com/development-opportunities.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: