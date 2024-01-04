SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you need work or just a change of scenery with a new or better job in the new year, Salt Lake City just might be the place to do it, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The personal finance company recently more than 180 cities based on 31 metrics including job security, satisfaction, opportunities, income, and social friendliness.

Salt Lake City ranked third overall in the nation, falling just behind Scottsdale, Ariz., and Tampa, Fla., according to the report.

“One of the major contributing factors is that [Salt Lake City] has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, at just 3%,” wrote WalletHub Financial Writer Adam McCann in the report. “It also ranks first when it comes to net employment outlook, which measures the quarterly percentage of employers who expect to add employees minus the percentage who expect to have fewer of them.”

WalletHub suggested one good feature about employment in Salt Lake City is that employers are banned from asking about candidates’ previous salaries, which they say helps ensure fair wages.

Across all 182 cities, The Beehive State capital was 14th for job opportunities and first in the nation when it comes to the unemployment rate.

West Valley City was also ranked on the list, coming in at No. 38, just behind Phoenix, Ariz.

See the Top 10 best and worst cities for job seekers in the table below:

Best Cities for Jobs Worst Cities for Jobs 1. Scottsdale, AZ 182. Newark, NJ 2. Tampa, FL 181. Las Cruces, NM 3. Salt Lake City, UT 180. Gulfport, MS 4. Columbia, MD 179. San Bernardino, CA 5. Austin, TX 178. Augusta, GA 6. Atlanta, GA 177. Stockton, CA 7. Seattle, WA 176. Bakersfield, CA 8. Pittsburgh, PA 175. Memphis, TN 9. Plano, TX 174. Columbus, GA 10. Boston, MA 173. Bridgeport, CT

The full report can be found on WalletHub’s website, here.