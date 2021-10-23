Salt Lake City named 3rd best city for soccer fans in the country

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the most popular sport around the world, soccer or “football” as known to the international community, is also one of the most-loved sports in Utah.

Specifically, Salt Lake City is the 3rd best city for soccer fans in the country, according to a new study by WalletHub. With plenty of professional, collegiate and local teams to choose from, SLC soccer fans can kick back and relax, knowing their city is actual “goals” for the sport.

The study compared 295 of the most populated U.S. cities across five divisions: MLS (Division I Men’s), NWSL (Division I Women’s), USL (Division III Men’s), College Soccer (Division I Men’s), and College Soccer (Division I Women’s).

The study looked at a variety of criteria to determine the rankings that placed Salt Lake City in top spots throughout several categories. SLC scored high marks in categories such as having the lowest minimum season-ticket price for both MLS and NWSL games, the highest MLS and NWSL stadium capacities and hosting the most engaged MLS and NWSL fans.

The Top 10 cities for soccer fans in America overall are:

Los Angeles, CA Seattle, WA Salt Lake City, UT Portland, OR Orlando, FL Kansas City, MO Atlanta, GA Washington, D.C. New York, NY Cary, NC

To check out the full study and city rankings, click here.