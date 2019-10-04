Salt Lake City movie theater takes extra precautions amid ‘Joker’ premiere

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from “Joker,” in theaters on Oct. 4. Alarmed by violence depicted in a trailer for the upcoming movie “Joker,” some relatives of victims of the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting asked distributor Warner Bros. on Tuesday to commit to gun control causes. Twelve people were killed in the suburban Denver theater during a midnight showing of the Batman film, “The Dark Knight Rises,” also distributed by Warner Bros. (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City cinema pub announced that it would take extra precautions for the premiere of the movie Joker Thursday night.

Brewvies, located at 677 South 200 West in Salt Lake City, held screenings of the movie at 4:15, 7, ad 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Joker is about the DC comic villain and enemy to Batman. More specifically, the movie chronicles what caused failed stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck to turn to a life of violence, crime, and chaos.

Brewvies staff said they would check bags and ask patrons to remove masks before entering the theater. They also warned any suspicious behavior would be immediately reported and suspected person(s) would be removed from the premises.

ABC News reported the FBI has received tips of threatening posts on social media calling for “unspecific mass shootings” linked to the release of the new psychological thriller starring Oscar-nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix.

The threats have been circling online platforms since at least May 2019, but give no information indicating specific or credible threats to particular locations or venues.

“We are just taking some extra precautions to make sure that our guests and customers feel safe when they come in and watch the movie tonight,” Brewvies manager Josh Rose told ABC4 News.

