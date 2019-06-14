Salt Lake City mayoral candidates for primary debate announced

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Candidates who have been invited to participate in the Primary Debate for the Salt Lake City Mayoral election were announced Thursday.

Those candidates are: David Garbett, David Ibarra, Erin Mendenhall, Jim Dabakis, Luz Escamilla, Rainer Huck, Richard Goldberger, and Stan Penfold.

The candidates for the June 26 debate were decided by polling. The poll surveyed 480 likely voters in Salt Lake City.

Jim Dabakis27%
Luz Escamilla10%
Stan Penfold8%
David Garbett, David Ibarra, Erin Mendenhall6%
Aaron Johnson2%
Richard Goldberger1%
Rainer HuckN/A
Not sure34%

“Because of the statistical tie, the most fair and data-driven way forward was to invite all the candidates to participate. ” according to Alliance for a Better Utah.

