Salt Lake City mayor discusses plans for Foothills Trail System

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We now know the plans to address resident concerns regarding aspects of the Foothills Trail System in Salt Lake City.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall, during a Tuesday press conference at 9:30 a.m., gave an update on the actions the city will take to address those concerns and engage with consultants to review aspects of the Foothills Trail System Plan.

Trail signs were recently stolen and fences were broken in the Foothills Natural Area. Salt Lake City Public Lands is asking anyone with information to come forward.

You can watch the full press conference back in the video player at the top of the story.

