Salt Lake City mayor releases first-ever annual progress report card

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a rollercoaster of a first year in office, impacted largely by the COVID-19 pandemic, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has released the Salt Lake City Annual Progress Report Card.

The document, a first in the City’s history, accounts for the status of the Mayor’s 2020 city goals she set in January 2020 for her first 100 days and first year in office.

“Transparency in government must bring not only public commitments to goals, but public accountability for the results. It’s important for me as a leader to give the people I represent a clear account of what we accomplished, what we were unable to do in 2020, and what we’re working on going forward,” Mayor Mendenhall says.

While the report accounts for Mayor Mendenhall’s goals, they do not reflect all of the work done by Salt Lake City through the year, including response to the many unplanned events.

According to a Monday release, three overarching objectives have guided the work of Mayor Mendenhall’s administration – “prioritizing growth that equitably benefits all city residents, making Salt Lake City more environmentally resilient and sustainable, and bolstering communities with inclusive and equitable opportunities for all.”

In the report, which you can see below, each goal was given a red, yellow, or green assessment based on completion, in-process, or incomplete status of the work.

“While 2020 presented many challenges and detours from the work we set out to do at the beginning of the year, I think it’s remarkable that the majority of our commitments were completed or are on the path to completion. So much good was accomplished by the Salt Lake City team,” says Mayor Mendenhall.

Some of the highlights include completing exploration of zoning modifications that could support the construction of more affordable housing, including an affordable housing overlay zone. Salt Lake City is embarking on the second round of public engagement for an affordable housing overlay zone, and the proposed ordinance is anticipated to be complete at the end of February.

According to the release, the City also worked toward increasing public transit ridership and access through capital improvements, increased partnerships, operational investment, transit-supportive land use, and travel demand management policies.

A joint resolution has been signed with the City Council to accelerate the City’s transition to a cleaner, more electrified transportation system.

Mayor Mendenhall also highlights the 1,000 trees were planted throughout the city’s westside communities in addition to the 1,100 normally planted citywide.

Some of the City’s ongoing work includes the development of the Gentrification Mitigation Plan, work with state and local developers to support the development of a year-round public market to increase the amount and diversity of food available to Salt Lake City residents, and the implementation of solar and/or EV readiness policy or incentives for new construction.

Goals like transitioning to a pay-by-weight waste system and enacting an ordinance that requires all new buildings funded by City money to be all-electric and emission-free by 2023 were projects not executed in 2020. Items incomplete are either queued for action in 2021 or being reevaluated for better paths to implementation.

The City says this progress report will be released yearly.

See the full report below: