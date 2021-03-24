Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall gets COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
Mendenhall tweeted out a brief video receiving the vaccine saying, “I got my first dose of the vaccine! It was so easy and I’m feeling very hopeful. Everyone 16 and older is eligible in Utah. Make your appointment if you haven’t already: http://vaccine.utah.gov #ThisIsOurShot #utpol #slc“
The Salt Lake City Mayor reminded everyone that as of Wednesday, everyone 16 years and older in Utah is eligible to receive the vaccine.
On March 19, Mayor Mendenhall held a press conference with local business leaders urging Utahns to remain cautious, emphasizing that we are not out of the pandemic just yet.
“Even as we welcome back people to our Salt Lake City eateries and barber shops, stores, and grocery stores across this fabulous capital city, we still need to exercise caution,” Mendenhall shares. “Even though COVID-19 numbers have dropped and are continuing to drop significantly over the last few months, mask-wearing is still vital, we are not done.”
On Wednesday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed House Bill 294, or the COVID-19 ‘endgame’ bill, which will lift Utah’s mask mandate on April 10.
Those who would like to sign up for an appointment to receive the vaccine can visit http://www.vaccine.utah.gov/