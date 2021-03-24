Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall gets COVID-19 vaccine

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism was shot by police after his mother asked for help getting him to a hospital and officers agreed to talk with him, police footage released showed. She called the shooting a tragedy as she called for a quick but thorough investigation. “I am profoundly heartbroken and frustrated,” she said. “It’s a tragedy for this young boy, for his mother and for families and individuals who have acute mental health needs.” (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Mendenhall tweeted out a brief video receiving the vaccine saying, “I got my first dose of the vaccine! It was so easy and I’m feeling very hopeful. Everyone 16 and older is eligible in Utah. Make your appointment if you haven’t already: http://vaccine.utah.gov #ThisIsOurShot #utpol #slc“

The Salt Lake City Mayor reminded everyone that as of Wednesday, everyone 16 years and older in Utah is eligible to receive the vaccine.

On March 19, Mayor Mendenhall held a press conference with local business leaders urging Utahns to remain cautious, emphasizing that we are not out of the pandemic just yet.

“Even as we welcome back people to our Salt Lake City eateries and barber shops, stores, and grocery stores across this fabulous capital city, we still need to exercise caution,” Mendenhall shares. “Even though COVID-19 numbers have dropped and are continuing to drop significantly over the last few months, mask-wearing is still vital, we are not done.”

On Wednesday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed House Bill 294, or the COVID-19 ‘endgame’ bill, which will lift Utah’s mask mandate on April 10.

Those who would like to sign up for an appointment to receive the vaccine can visit http://www.vaccine.utah.gov/