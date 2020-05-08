Salt Lake City man who robbed convenience stores at gunpoint in January charged

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Salt Lake City man who robbed three Salt Lake County convenience stores at gunpoint in January has been charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of brandishing a firearm during each of those robberies. The charged man, 22-year-old Hector Fernando De La Rosa, allegedly robbed convenience stores in Murray, Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake City between Jan. 21 and 28.

De La Rosa initially entered a Maverik convenience store in Murray with another suspect (who has not been identified) and took cigarettes and and held the cashier at gunpoint to get the employee to open the cash registers. The suspects allegedly told the cashier that he would he be shot if he didn’t open the register. The suspects left with $246.

The same two suspects used the same tactic at their next robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Salt Lake City.

De La Rosa is charged with the Jan. 28 robbery at the 7-Eleven store in South Salt Lake City. De La Rosa stole cigarettes, cash and the cashiers cell phone at that location.

Using store surveillance videos, police were able to identify De La Rosa as the suspect in all three of the convenience story robberies. He was also identified as the person who had led West Valley City Police in a car chase involving a stolen vehicle where he was then arrested and was then linked to the robberies.

The potential maximum penalty for each of the three robberies is 20 years in federal prison. The potential penalty for possession of a firearm following a felony conviction is 10 years in prison. Each count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime has a potential life sentence with a mandatory seven year minimum sentence.

De La Rosa is currently in state custody. An initial court appearance date for De La Rosa has yet to be determined.

