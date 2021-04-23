Salt Lake City man pulls knife on 2 during carjacking, runs from police

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man is now in custody following a string of carjackings out of Utah, Wednesday.

On April 21, Salt Lake City Police officers arrested 21-year-old Rigoberto Jesus Galdean after allegedly stealing two cars from two different victims with a knife within a two-day span.

According to arresting officers, on April 19, Galdean approached a woman sitting in her car near 1300 South and State Street, pulled out a knife, and forcibly took her out of the vehicle. Officers say he then got into the car and drove off.

Then, on a separate day, arresting documents share Galdean followed another victim to their rental car.

“When the victim got in the rental vehicle to drive, the suspect Rigoberto got into the back passenger seat, and said I have a knife and something about a carjacking,” officers add. “The victim looked at the suspect and then got out of the vehicle and ran.”

According to a probable cause statement, Galdean then drove off recklessly, issuing many bystanders to report a dangerous driver.

As Galdean continued to drive recklessly, he managed to wreck the vehicle and run away from the scene.

“The suspect, Rigoberto, dropped his flannel jacket and another jacket behind an apartment complex while he was running from the traffic accident,” arresting documents share. “Inside the flannel pockets was a box cutter, narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.”

According to Salt Lake County Officers, Galdean was then quickly located near the area of the wreck and transported to a local hospital to have his injuries checked on.

Arresting documents state Galdean has been arrested for two counts of aggravated robbery.