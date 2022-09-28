SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man claiming to be a millionaire pled guilty to three counts of of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony on Tuesday.

Ramone Martinez, 41, was arrested in December of 2021 and charged with multiple felony offenses including one count of aggravated kidnapping, five counts of aggravated assault and one count of misdemeanor simple assault.

As part of a deal to plea guilty to three of the aggravated assault charges, the remaining charges were dropped. Martinez would also be released pending sentencing, on the condition he wear a GPS-tracking ankle monitor.

Each count of aggravated assault could result in up to five years of prison for Martinez.

Martinez was originally arrested after his victim, a woman who he reportedly kept in his home against her will, sent a chilling text message to her friend asking for help. Police sat the woman’s friend called 911, alerting Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) to rush to the scene.

Upon arrival, police say Martinez answered the door with his hand in his sweatshirt pocket, outlining a handgun. Martinez was reportedly compliant with officers’ commands, placing his hands in the air and handing over his weapon when ordered.

According to SLCPD, the woman was found with bruising around her eyes and complaining of rib pain. Police records note that the woman stated she was held captive, assaulted, and threatened to be killed, as well as strangled, held at knifepoint and gunpoint and beaten with a belt.

Martinez reportedly admitted to strangling the woman along with having plans to take her to his home in Arizona later that night.