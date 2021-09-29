Salt Lake City man killed in early morning Wyoming crash

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man is dead following a crash in Wyoming early Tuesday morning.

Wyoming Highway Patrol says troopers were called to a crash on the I-80 Service Road east of Rock Springs, just over 100 miles east of Evanston and the Utah/Wyoming border.

Authorities determined a Toyota 4-Runner was traveling west on the Service Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the road and overturned.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver, 29-year-old Samuel Roberts of Salt Lake City, was wearing a seatbelt and the time of the crash. Roberts succumbed to his injuries from the crash at the scene.

Driver fatigue is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, Wyoming Highway Patrol reports.

This is the 85th death on Wyoming’s roadways this year.