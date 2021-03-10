Salt Lake City man charged for sexually abusing Uber driver

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been charged for sexually abusing an Uber driver last year.

Charging documents say 29-year-old Kavin Pandey has been charged with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, both second-degree felonies, and one count of assault, a class B misdemeanor.

Salt Lake City Police say the Uber driver, a woman, was working as an Uber driver on February 23, 2020, and gave a ride to a man later identified as Pandey.

According to the woman, Pandey asked her multiple times if she would judge his genitals, to which she declined.

Pandey then allegedly grabbed the woman and inappropriately touched her several times. Police say the woman pushed Pandey’s hand away and punched him.

He then allegedly grabbed at and pulled out some of the woman’s hair, asking, “Does that feel good?”

The woman told police that she told Pandey not to touch her and to leave her alone before dropping him off at his destination.

No other details are available at this time.