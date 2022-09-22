SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested a 21-year-old man accused of firing several rounds from a gun near three minors during a fight.

Police received reports of multiple shots fired around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 near 1740 West Gertie Avenue. Police say Siupapa Muliaga got into a verbal argument with three minors before firing several rounds from a handgun. Before police arrived, Muliaga allegedly also punched two of the minors and one ran away.

Several officers from SLCPD quickly and safely took Muliaga into custody. Officers also questioned two of the minors as part of the investigation before taking them back to their homes.

Muliaga was booked to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on felony charges of discharge of a firearm and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm.