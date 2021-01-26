Salt Lake City man arrested after shots fired during I-15 road rage incident

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man has been arrested after a road rage incident on I-15 that left two injured Monday morning.

A probable cause statement says 31-year-old Jesse Luker is now facing five counts of aggravated assault act committed with force/violence to injure, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and one count of reckless endangerment.

Utah Highway Patrol says that at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Luker was traveling southbound on I-15 between milepost 285 and exit 279 in a pickup truck.

Another man, also traveling southbound, was ahead of Luker in another pickup truck.

Authorities say a road rage incident then happened between the two trucks. Witnesses say both vehicles “engaged in swerving at each other while traveling southbound on I-15.”

Luker told investigators that the other truck was swerving toward him and it became more aggressive as they traveled.

He says he then “shot four bullets at the white truck,” adding that “he was aiming for the tires on the truck,” according to the probable cause statement.

Luker told authorities that when it appeared that the truck was swerving back toward him, he fired more shots at the vehicle.

The vehicles ultimately collided, but the white truck continued to an exit and later arrived at American Fork Hospital.

According to the probable cause statement, Luker was shooting his firearm, while driving about 70 mph, out of his front passenger window. While he says he was aiming at the tires, authorities say the bullets struck the driver and a rear passenger.

No other details are available at this time.