Salt Lake City man arrested after series of alleged bank robberies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly committing a series of bank robberies throughout Salt Lake City over the past 3 months.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Edward Begley, 64, was arrested after committing the following bank robberies in Salt Lake City beginning on Oct. 13:

Wells Fargo Bank in the 2000 block of South Main St. in Salt Lake City on Oct. 13

U.S. Bank in the 1500 block of South Main St. in Salt Lake City on Oct. 13

Wells Fargo Bank in the 2000 block of South Main St. in Salt Lake City on Nov. 30

Wells Fargo Bank in the 2000 block of South Main St. in Salt Lake City on Dec. 8

Begley will make his initial appearance in court on Friday, Dec. 11., the FBI said in a news release.

LATEST NEWS: