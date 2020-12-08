Salt Lake City man arrested after series of alleged bank robberies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly committing a series of bank robberies throughout Salt Lake City over the past 3 months.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Edward Begley, 64, was arrested after committing the following bank robberies in Salt Lake City beginning on Oct. 13:
- Wells Fargo Bank in the 2000 block of South Main St. in Salt Lake City on Oct. 13
- U.S. Bank in the 1500 block of South Main St. in Salt Lake City on Oct. 13
- Wells Fargo Bank in the 2000 block of South Main St. in Salt Lake City on Nov. 30
- Wells Fargo Bank in the 2000 block of South Main St. in Salt Lake City on Dec. 8
Begley will make his initial appearance in court on Friday, Dec. 11., the FBI said in a news release.
