SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and accused of murdering his girlfriend after a deadly shooting in Salt Lake City on Sunday night.

Jayden Fernelius, 20, was booked into the Salt Lake Metro Jail after a thorough investigation by the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad.

The investigation started on Sunday, Sept. 25 around 8:25 p.m. after SLCPD received 911 calls about a shooting that had occurred at the Downtown West Apartments at 718 North and 900 West.

Officers say when they arrived they found a woman later identified as 24-year-old Lyberdee Cisneros inside the apartment unit with at least one gunshot wound. First responders applied a chest seal and began performing life-saving efforts with the assistance of Gold Cross Ambulance and the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

Cisneros was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police say they detained two men inside the apartment, including Fernelius. Police reportedly found a 9mm handgun on Fernelius when they took him into custody. Through the investigation, police believe Fernelius is responsible for his girlfriend’s death, based on forensic evidence from the scene and statements from witnesses and Fernelius himself.

“We encourage anyone who has experienced domestic violence to call us at 801-799-3000 and ask to speak with a victim advocate or call their 24-hour hotline directly at 801-580-7969,” SLCPD said in a statement. “All services are free, and callers can get information anonymously.”



Resources online at the Utah Department of Human Services website and the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website can also be found to help Utahns suffering from domestic violence.