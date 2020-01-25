Salt Lake City makes historic appointment

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Darin Mano is sworn in to office for Salt Lake City Council District 5 Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City’s District 5 appointment Tuesday is a monumental one.

Salt Lake City officials believe Councilman Darin Mano is the first Asian-American to serve on Salt Lake City Council since 1979 when the city moved to a council-mayoral system.

Councilman Mano became the new District 5 representative Tuesday, beating out 23 other people.

Darin Mano is sworn into office for Salt Lake City Council District 5 Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

“The westside of District 5 is where I’m from,” he said.

Councilman Mano is a fourth-generation Japanese American who specializes in architecture.

“I think it is really important,” said Councilman Mano. “It makes me really proud. It makes me feel really honored, that of that community that I’m in a position to lead and hopefully be an example for other people.”

Some of the things he’ll help council decide are fewer city parking spots, charging stations for electric vehicles, and more bike lanes.
All forward-thinking things he worked on while with the planning commission.

“Those things are going to come through to city council now, so it will be interesting to see the same issue twice,” he said. “As buildings stop being single uses, there are more mixed-use buildings, you can look at shared parking organizes.”

Councilman Mano speaks with ABC4 Jason Nguyen

He went on to say, “We are really trying to push more mass transit and active transportation.”

During the next 100 days, the councilman will focus on meeting his new constituents.

“I’m already in office but I need to make all those relationships,” said Councilman Mano.

Councilman Mano looks to be the one District 5 calls on for help. All while inspiring Asian-Americans to get involved in local government.

“I think it is important that we start to get involved in leadership and politics,” he says. “I’m excited to represent that community.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Antarctica: Science frozen in time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Antarctica: Science frozen in time"

Katie Sowers journey to the NFL

Thumbnail for the video titled "Katie Sowers journey to the NFL"

Remington Passes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remington Passes"

2020 Sundance Film Festival - 'Miss Americana' Premiere

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Sundance Film Festival - 'Miss Americana' Premiere"

Taylor Swift references trial as personal turning point

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Swift references trial as personal turning point"

Why can minors be charged as adults?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why can minors be charged as adults?"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss