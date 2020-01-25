Salt Lake City makes historic appointment

Darin Mano is sworn in to office for Salt Lake City Council District 5 Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City’s District 5 appointment Tuesday is a monumental one.

Salt Lake City officials believe Councilman Darin Mano is the first Asian-American to serve on Salt Lake City Council since 1979 when the city moved to a council-mayoral system.

Councilman Mano became the new District 5 representative Tuesday, beating out 23 other people.

Darin Mano is sworn into office for Salt Lake City Council District 5 Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

“The westside of District 5 is where I’m from,” he said.

Councilman Mano is a fourth-generation Japanese American who specializes in architecture.

“I think it is really important,” said Councilman Mano. “It makes me really proud. It makes me feel really honored, that of that community that I’m in a position to lead and hopefully be an example for other people.”

Some of the things he’ll help council decide are fewer city parking spots, charging stations for electric vehicles, and more bike lanes.

All forward-thinking things he worked on while with the planning commission.

“Those things are going to come through to city council now, so it will be interesting to see the same issue twice,” he said. “As buildings stop being single uses, there are more mixed-use buildings, you can look at shared parking organizes.”

Councilman Mano speaks with ABC4 Jason Nguyen

He went on to say, “We are really trying to push more mass transit and active transportation.”

During the next 100 days, the councilman will focus on meeting his new constituents.

“I’m already in office but I need to make all those relationships,” said Councilman Mano.

Councilman Mano looks to be the one District 5 calls on for help. All while inspiring Asian-Americans to get involved in local government.

“I think it is important that we start to get involved in leadership and politics,” he says. “I’m excited to represent that community.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: