SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday — a program that offers Salt Lake City residents huge discounts on solar installations as more homes decide to go solar.

The bulk purchasing program seeks to streamline resident access to solar, supporting the local solar economy.

The city has partnered up with Gardner Energy, reportedly one of the longest-standing solar companies in the nation, which has served the Intermountain West since 2004.

Gardner Energy has completed over 1000 residential and commercial solar installations, totaling over 17 megawatts of solar energy.

Solar Salt Lake was launched in order to help achieve the city’s climate goals, and offers discounted bulk purchase for a maximum of 50 installations.

“Salt Lake City is committed to protecting the public health and safety of its residents, including ensuring access to clean air, clean water and a livable environment,” according to SLC.gov.

The statement is a resolution by the city to be climate-positive, and is demonstrated through the city’s efforts to curb climate change.

Here are some things the city has done to be climate-positive:

In 2020, Salt Lake City announced the successful approval of a large renewable project to meet the majority of SLC municipal’s electricity needs.

In 2021, the Elektron Solar Project broke ground in Tooele County and is expected to come online in 2023.

On the community side, Salt Lake City worked with Rocky Mountain Power and other communities to pass HB411, the Community Renewable Energy Act, which will allow Salt Lake City to meet the “100 X 2030: 100% Renewable Energy for Community Electricity Supply by 2030” goal.

Salt Lake City is also collaborating with other “Utah 100 Communities” to move forward on the net-100% clean electricity goal.

Salt Lake City has also outlined the “80 X 2040: 80% Reduction in Community Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2040” goal, which includes at least 50% reduction in community footprint by 2030.

Click here to learn more about what the city is doing to reduce climate change.

Click here to fill out the enrollment form for Solar Salt Lake.