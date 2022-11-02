SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two Salt Lake City landmarks, the Salt Palace Convention Center and Utah Governor’s Mansion, together with more than 800 buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal on November 3 to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

More than 6.2 million Americans, including 34,000 Utah residents, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease — that number is projected to more than double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The program, called “Light the World in Teal,” is an annual effort by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) to raise awareness of the disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it.

It happens every year during November, which is Alzheimer’s awareness month, and the color teal is used as AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.

“Having these Salt Lake City landmarks ‘go teal’ is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “AFA thanks them both for helping to light the world in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”

This is the ninth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign, and folks can participate on their own by wearing teal or using social media to raise awareness.

Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or visit their website.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide and to fund research for better treatment and a cure.