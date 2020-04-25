Salt Lake City kicks off 1,000 tress initiative on Arbor Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall officially kicked off her 1,000 Trees initiative on Arbor Day with a tree-planting event.

The event happened at Rosewood Park near 1400 North 1200 West, and organizers say 25 Turkish Filbert and Redbud trees were added to the western edge of the park, bringing the total number of trees planted throughout Salt Lake City’s Westside neighborhoods.

“Environmental equity is really important to me. Our Westside residents and businesses endure the worst air quality in the City in addition to other disparities. Our tree-planting effort is one piece of a larger plan the City is undertaking with our partners to address such inequities,” Mayor Mendenhall said. “What’s more, this pandemic has proven how important our homes and neighborhoods are in our quality of life and natural beauty is a real part of that.”

Tony Gliot, director of the City’s Urban Forestry Division, joined the Mayor and stressed the important role trees play in an urban ecology.

“Trees have a tremendous, tangible impact on our communities. Between improving air quality, carbon sequestration, and energy savings, the trees of Salt Lake City’s urban forest return more than $5 million in benefits annually,” he said. “That’s in addition to the beauty, shade and wonderful feel they add.”

Organizers said the Clark and Christine Ivory Foundation are key partners in the mayor’s 1,000 Trees Initiative. On Friday, they announced the launch of a voucher program to provide tree planting opportunities for Salt Lake City residents.









Individuals and families may request a voucher to be exchanged at local nurseries and more information is available on their website.

As part of Friday’s celebration, the mayor also issued a proclamation establishing April 24, 2020, as Arbor Day in Salt Lake City and dedicating the trees planted to the emergency responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’m so appreciative of the frontline workers — especially the hundreds of City employees — who go to work each day to keep people safe and communities running,” Mayor Mendenhall said.

