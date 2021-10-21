UPDATE: Charges against SLC IT employee ‘very concerning,’ says police chief

THURSDAY 10/21/2021 12:50 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a Salt Lake City employee was arrested on multiple charges, including computer crimes and aiding prostitution, the city’s top cop is calling the allegations “very concerning.”

In court documents obtained by ABC4 Thursday morning, investigators detail allegations against 50-year-old Patrick Driscoll, an IT employee with the city. He is accused of using his access as a city employee to share law enforcement details not available by the public to aid prostitution in the city.

In a Thursday afternoon statement, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown says:

Working in collaboration with the Utah Attorney General’s Office, sworn members of the Salt Lake City Police Department acted quickly to locate and arrest the employee at the Public Safety Building and to secure evidence as part of the investigation being conducted by the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

The allegations, as described in court documents, are very concerning.

Because this remains an active investigation, no further information can be released.

Driscoll was not an employee of the Salt Lake City Police Department. For previous coverage, scroll down.

ORIGINAL STORY: Salt Lake City IT employee accused of aiding prostitution, computer crimes

THURSDAY 10/21/2021 10:29 a.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City employee has been arrested on multiple charges, including computer crimes and aiding prostitution following a multi-month investigation in Utah. The arresting affidavit explains the man was using his position as a city employee to access police data and property.

According to the affidavit filed by the Utah Attorney General’s Office, 50-year-old Patrick Driscoll was taken into custody on Wednesday and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the following charges: computer crimes, computer crimes exceeding $5,000, obstruction of justice, exploiting prostitution, aiding prostitution, and theft with the value equalling or exceeding $5,000. Driscoll is identified as an information technology employee with the Salt Lake City Corporation in the arresting affidavit.

Investigators say they met with a victim in March 2021 regarding an individual distributing narcotics like heroin and methamphetamine. A different man was then taken into custody and two more victims were found. One of those victims, when speaking with investigators, identified an associate of the man who was involved in exploiting women and would provide him with “law enforcement sensitive data that was not available to the public.”

The same victim identified the man as Driscoll, saying she was a victim of him and feared for her safety. She had come to know him while working in the commercial sex industry and traded sex for money or information from Driscoll. At one point, the victim tells investigators Driscoll brought her to a police station in Salt Lake City. The pair entered through an underground parking garage and Driscoll used an access key to get in.

According to the arresting affidavit, the woman told investigators she believed Driscoll was a police officer because he had access to the building and other law enforcement sensitive data. Authorities say Driscoll’s role as a city employee means he had full access to the police department and city and law enforcement databases.

The victim tells investigators Driscoll was able to give information like phone numbers and names of officers working undercover, specifically those investigating prostitution and human trafficking crimes. He would also allegedly provide information on police operations in the area and warn the man he was allegedly working with information that allowed him to “conceal his illegal activity from law enforcement.” In exchange for the information, the woman says she was forced to perform sex acts with Driscoll.

Another victim also spoke with investigators and expressed her fear of Driscoll, who used the moniker “The Guardian.” While reviewing data from the cellular phones of two of the victims, investigators say they found one conversation where a victim contacted another warning her to cancel her data at a hotel because ‘The Guardian’ had told them it was an undercover police operation. In another conversation, a victim was notified that a police narcotics operation in a building next to hers.

When agents with the attorney general’s office spoke with Driscoll, he admitted to having access to Salt Lake City databases but claimed information from the other man arrested and two of the victims were false. When authorities executed a search warrant on Driscoll’s home, they say they found electronic storage devices containing confidential files like the names of undercover law enforcement officers, metro gang files, and other restricted documents. In total, investigators believe that in addition to the identities and files stolen, the cost associated to Salt Lake City and other public safety entities will be more than $5,000.