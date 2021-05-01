Salt Lake City Homicide: Man found dead, police investigate scene

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are currently on scene of an active homicide investigation, Saturday morning.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, a man was discovered dead by a passerby near 300 west and Hansen Ave around 7:35 a.m.

Officials say after the passerby came across the body, law enforcement was dispatched to the scene.

Lt. Bill Manzanares, with the Salt Lake City Police department tells ABC4 that as detectives began investigating the incident, the body was found to have suffered significant injuries.

Police say despite the extent of injuries afflicted upon the body, there is no clear cause of death, and the death is being treated as a homicide.

It is unknown if there are any other factors contributing to the alleged crime.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.