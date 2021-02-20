Salt Lake City home filled with live animals catches fire, crews investigate scene

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Eighteen animals were rescued from a Salt Lake City house fire, Saturday.
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, on Feb. 20, crews were dispatched on reports for a basement fire near 452 north and 1400 west.
Upon arrival, fire personnel quickly doused the flames and rescued eighteen animals.
Officials say they were able to save 6 dogs, 1 large tortoise, 2 small tortoises, 3 cats, 1 parrot, 3 snakes, and 2 lizards.
Reports indicate one bird was lost.
Four residents are also now displaced.
There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.
The Salt Lake City Fire Department is currently investigating the scene to further determine the cause.
