SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall welcomed a delegation from the Japanese city of Matsumoto, including the city’s mayor Yoshinao Gaun over the weekend, celebrating 65 years of being sister cities.

. Sister cities can help lead communities toward global integration and support one another with new technologies, trade, humanitarian aid, educational exchange programs, and more.

The relationship between Salt Lake City and Matsumoto began in 1958 and it is the first and oldest of six active Salt Lake City Sister City relationships. The other five sister cities are in Taiwan, Ukraine, Russia, Italy and Peru.

Read below to learn more about the six Salt Lake City sister cities:

MATSUMOTO, JAPAN

Matsumoto is an inland city in Japan, located in the Nagano Prefecture, about 140 miles northwest of Tokyo. According to the city’s official website, it has a population of about 235,891 people as of July 1, 2023.

Sitting at the foot of the Japanese Alps, Matsumoto played host to the 1988 Winter Olympics and has plenty to offer for visitors. Japanese cuisine, hiking, hot springs, and shopping are just a short list of things available to do in the city. Matsumoto is also home to Matsumoto Castle, an over-500-year-old castle that has been designated as a “National Treasure of Japan” – one of five castles to earn the designation.

KEELUNG, TAIWAN

Just 14 miles northeast of Taiwan’s capital Taipei, is Salt Lake City’s sister city Keelung. As of 2015, Keelung has a population of 372,355 people. The city is rich in culture with several beautiful coastal hikes and trails, historical forts, temples, and colorful festivals.

Keelung is also home to several local bakeries, pastries, and food shops offering Taiwanese cuisine. Near the Dianji Temple is the Keelung Night Market, which populates with food and drink vendors. The city’s website says the Keelung Night Market has “the largest variety of dishes in the whole of Taiwan,” including delicious meals, snacks, and treats year-round, each with its own flavor and history.

CHERNIVTSI, UKRAINE

Ukraine calls its city of Chernivtsi one of the most multinational cities in the country and one of its cultural capitals. Founded in the 12th century, roughly 255 miles southwest of Kyiv, the city is home to 600-year-old buildings and a population of over 240,000 people.

Chernivtsi is an architectural museum complete with majestic halls and fantastic murals. The city’s website highlights the gardens and architecture of Chernivtsi National University, saying it has earned the nickname “Ukrainian Hogwarts.” Chernivtsi is also known for Olha Kobylianska Street, a picturesque pedestrian street lined with restaurants, cafes, and souvenir shops.

IZHEVSK, RUSSIA

About 807 miles east of Moscow is the Salt Lake City sister city of Izhevsk. The city is the capital of the Udmurt Republic and is a large industrial, cultural, and scientific center with a population of over 650,000 people.

Izhevsk is famously known for its World War II-era production of AK-series rifles. The assault rifle’s designer, Mikhail Kalashnikov reportedly designed the rifle in Izhevsk, making him an honorary citizen and resident of the city. As such, the city has several museums and historical attractions for visitors, including St. Michael’s Cathedral which was restored in 2007, 70 years after it was destroyed.

TORINO, ITALY

Torino, or Turin, Italy is the capital of the Piedmont region of Italy. Located in the northwest corner of the country, near the Italy-France border, Torino has a population of over 900,000 people.

Torino served as Italy’s first capital city after it became a unified nation and before the capital moved to Rome. The city has plenty to offer for all walks of life. Global soccer powerhouse Juventus draws fans worldwide to its stadium. Perhaps most famously though, Turino is known for its chocolate and hosts an annual chocolate festival in November. According to the city’s website, Torino produces 85,000 tons of chocolate, which is about 40% of the nation’s total.

TRUJILLO, PERU

Trujillo is one of Salt Lake’s smaller sister cities, with a population of roughly 90,000 people. Trujillo is located on the west coast, roughly 345 miles north of Lima. According to Britannica, Trujillo is the second oldest Spanish city in Peru.

The colorful city has beautiful beaches, incredible architecture, and museums. Trujillo is known as the birthplace of Peru’s national dance, Marinera, and has a considerable number of cultural events, celebrations, and festivals. Trujillo also gives explorers a great base to explore the nearby pre-Inca archeological site, Chimu. At the center of the city is the grand monument to ‘La Libertad.’ Made of marble and copper, the monument is dedicated to the region where Trujillo resides.

