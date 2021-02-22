Salt Lake City gas line hit, residents near 4th Avenue and Canyon Road asked to shelter in place

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some Utah residents are being asked to shelter in place after a natural gas line was struck Monday afternoon.

The Salt Lake Department of Public Utilities says its contractors hit an unmarked natural gas line at a well project at 4th Avenue and Canyon Road.

Dominion Energy and Salt Lake City Fire are on scene.

Our contractors have hit an unmarked natural gas line at well project @ 4th Ave & Canyon Rd in #SLC. @DominionEnergy and @slcfire on scene. Canyon Rd (approx 200 N) closed to traffic, residents sheltering in place. More info TK. @LBriefer @slcgov — SLC Department of Public Utilities (@SLCPU) February 22, 2021

Officials say Canyon Road at about 200 N is closed to traffic and residents have been asked to shelter in place.

No other information is available at this time.

Stick with ABC4 on air and online for continuing coverage.

Last week, crews responded to a reported gas leak at the Red Lion Hotel at 161 West 600 South in Salt Lake City.