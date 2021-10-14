Salt Lake City from space: International Space Station captures snow view of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Earlier this week, some across Utah saw the first snow of the season, including the Wasatch Front. The International Space Station was able to catch a view of the snow in Utah’s mountains.
In a video posted to Twitter, you can see the white powder across the Wasatch Mountains and west into Wyoming as the International Space Station continues its trek.
“People of Salt Lake City! It seems there has been quite a bit more snow since the last time the [Space Station] passed directly overhead on Sunday,” the post reads. The video was captured on Wednesday shortly before 10:30 a.m.
On Sunday, when the Space Station passed over, it captured a cloudy sky to the west but a clear sky over Salt Lake City and eastward. In the video, which you can see below, there was far less snow in the mountains and into Wyoming.
This video was captured on Sunday shortly before 6 p.m.
Another storm system is expected to bring more snow to Utah as we close out the week. Be sure to stay up-to-date with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast.