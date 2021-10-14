Salt Lake City from space: International Space Station captures snow view of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Earlier this week, some across Utah saw the first snow of the season, including the Wasatch Front. The International Space Station was able to catch a view of the snow in Utah’s mountains.

In a video posted to Twitter, you can see the white powder across the Wasatch Mountains and west into Wyoming as the International Space Station continues its trek.

“People of Salt Lake City! It seems there has been quite a bit more snow since the last time the [Space Station] passed directly overhead on Sunday,” the post reads. The video was captured on Wednesday shortly before 10:30 a.m.

People of Salt Lake City! It seems there has been quite a bit more snow since the last time the @Space_Station passed directly overhead on Sunday. This view is from 10:27AM MDT today.



It is looking all very crisp and clear down there. @NWSSaltLakeCity @SLCgov pic.twitter.com/xrILFsUHQB — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) October 13, 2021

On Sunday, when the Space Station passed over, it captured a cloudy sky to the west but a clear sky over Salt Lake City and eastward. In the video, which you can see below, there was far less snow in the mountains and into Wyoming.

This video was captured on Sunday shortly before 6 p.m.

Hello again, people of Salt Lake City UT. The clouds have opened up just at the right time so you are visible from 260 miles above when the @Space_Station passed overhead at 5:53PM PDT today. @NWSSaltLakeCity @SLCgov Oct 10,2021 pic.twitter.com/MMSLPIgdll — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) October 11, 2021

Another storm system is expected to bring more snow to Utah as we close out the week.