Salt Lake City fountain closed over coliform tests

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City drinking fountain has been shut down due to coliform found in the water.

Salt Lake City Public Lands explains there are two naturally flowing artesian water sources within their properties – one at Artesian Well Park and the other at a drinking fountain in the southeast corner of Liberty Park.

Officials say recent tests at the Liberty Park fountain found the presence of coliform in the water.

Coliform bacteria, according to Utah State University, includes E. coli. They are common microscopic organisms originating in the intestinal tract of warm-blooded animals that can also be found in soil and vegetation.

The Liberty Park fountain will remain shut off while Salt Lake City Public Lands performs disinfection and maintenance.

“As public health is a priority, the Liberty Park fountain will remain closed until the coliform contamination is no longer detected. It should be noted that these artesian water sources are not part of Salt Lake City Public Utilities’ water system and the presence of coliform in these sources does not pose a threat to the City’s drinking water,” an update from SLC Public Lands reads.

If you regularly gather water at the Liberty Park fountain, you are encouraged to use the source at Artesian Well Park.