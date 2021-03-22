Salt Lake City first to try new Chick-fil-A item

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We all know Salt Lake City is sweet, but it’s about to get a bit sweeter.

Starting March 22, participating Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the Salt Lake City area will offer Utahns the first chance to taste test a new butterscotch treat, the seasonal Butterscotch Crumble Milkshake.

According to Chick-fil-A, the milkshake will be available through April 24, or while supplies last.

“The city, known for its love of Chick-fil-A Milkshakes, will be the first to taste test a new butterscotch treat,” the restaurant chain says.

Hand-spun the old-fashioned way, Chick-fil-A says the milkshake is made with its Icedream frozen desert and blondie crumbles, and, when not served via delivery, is topped off with whipped cream and a cherry.

“Our guests let us know that they love seasonal Milkshakes, like our Peppermint Chip Milkshake,” says Beth Hefner from the Chick-fil-A Menu Development Team. “We are excited to test another seasonal Milkshake and hope Salt Lake City customers enjoy this delicious blend of butterscotch-flavored syrup, Icedream® dessert, and blondie crumbles.”

But why does Salt Lake City get this great honor?

Chick-fil-A says its customers in Utah’s capital city drank more than 1.5 million of its milkshakes in 2020. On average, Salt Lake City customers drink more milkshakes than customers nationwide, based on sales reports.

“Since locals in Utah’s capital seem to love both signature and seasonal Milkshake flavors, we know they will take their taste-testing role very seriously,” the company says.

To find your nearest Chick-fil-A, click here.