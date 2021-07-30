Salt lake City firefighters safe after battling Montana wildfires

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – All Salt Lake City firefighters who have been helping fight wildfires in Montana are safe, the department tweeted Friday.

“They are all safe and in good spirits. As of today, they have worked at three large incidents,” the tweet states.

With Utah and much of the Western United States experiencing exceptional drought, Utah firefighters have been busy putting out wildfires.

Recently, 41 firefighters from nine Utah fire agencies deployed for Oregon to help fight wildfires.

The firefighters deployed from the Maverik Center, answering a request for help from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies.

The firefighters deployed for about 16 days, which equates to 14 days working plus travel. The two task forces consist of firefighters and fire apparatus from Unified Fire Authority, Draper, Murray, West Valley City, Park City, Lone Peak, Weber, Layton, and Orem Fire departments and districts.

Unified Fire says the two task forces are currently assigned to the Bootleg fire in Oregon.