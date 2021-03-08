Salt Lake City fire truck hit by car, two firefighters suffer minor injuries

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- A Salt Lake City Fire Department truck was hit by another car on Monday, causing minor injuries to two firefighters.

According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the fire truck was sitting at the apron of the fire station when another vehicle struck the front of the truck.

Officials said two firefighters were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital by members of their family.

No further information has been released.