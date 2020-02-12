Salt Lake City Fire Department debuts hybrid-electric firetruck

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-The Salt Lake City Fire Department debuted a new plug-in hybrid electric fire engine to the public at the Sugar House firehouse Wednesday.

The new fire truck came about because of cooperation with the Sustainability Department and Public Services Department. The SLCFD says they are invested in exploring options to reduce their carbon footprint and improving air quality.

The new electric firetruck will go towards the city’s ambitious climate and clean air goals such as an overall 80% reduction of Salt Lake City’s community carbon footprint by 2040.

The city’s new firetruck comes two years after the city completed construction of two net-zero energy fire stations which are the first two of their kind in the country.

Other efforts that support the city’s clean air goals are fire stations having on-site solar panels and using battery-electric cars.

For more on the hybrid-electric fire engine, click here.

What others are reading: